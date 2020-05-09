28 More COVID-19 Cases Reported, Toll Rises To 649

Out of the 1,611 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 28 have tested positive, Health CAS Rashid Aman has announced.

This brings the total number of cases to 649.

Of the new cases 24 are Kenyans, and 4 foreigners all from Tanzania.

10 are from Mombasa, nine from Nairobi, four from Migori, two from Kajiado and one each in Machakos, Kiambu and Homa Bay.

In Nairobi, the cases are spread out as follows: Embakasi (3), Eastleigh (2), Kayole (1), Huruma (1), South B (1), Kawangware (1).

In Mombasa, four cases are from Mvita, Nyali 4 and Likoni 2.

5 more people have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 207.

On the other hand, a patient in Mombasa succumbed raising the number of fatalities to 30.

Thus far, Kenya has tested a total of 31,041 samples for Covid-19.

CAS Aman has reiterated the need to follow MOH guidelines as the government seeks to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19.

“Community transmission is the most challenging to contain in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

He also noted that correctional facilities are high risk areas.

“Correctional facilities are among areas we categorize as high-risk areas because of the closeness of the inmates and require attention. We will get into the facilities to determine whether there is transmission of Covid-19 and put in necessary measures,” he continued.

Further, the ministry has pledged to work closely with countries closer to the borders in fight against the coronavirus.

“Ministry of Health will work closely with border counties to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

