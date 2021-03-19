28 Dead In 24 Hours As Kenya’s Death Toll Nears 2,000

Kenya has announced 1,354 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 7,732 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 118,889.

Of the new cases, 1,301 are Kenyans while 53 are foreigners. 635 are female while 719 are female. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 100.

On a sad note, 28 patients have died from the virus in 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 1,982.

Also, 185 patients have recovered from the disease, 136 being from home-based care isolation whereas 49 from various health facilities. The tally for recoveries is now at 89,388.

Addressing the press, Health CAS DR Mercy Mwangangi revealed that the positivity rate in the country has risen from 17 percent to 17.5 percent.

“The rising cases are an indication that we have lowered our guard and the majority of us have drawn caution to the window. This must not be the case. Since we have warned the country that we are already in the third wave, this is the time to return to the basics,” Mwangangi said.

She added that the number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit has increased to 123. Also, 148 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 17 of them being in the High Dependency Unit.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu