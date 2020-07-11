in HEALTH, NEWS

278 Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Stands At 9,726

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi gives daily updates on Covid-19 situation in the country at Afya House on March 26, 2020 [Photo/Courtesy]

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 278 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, tally now stands at 9,726.

Speaking during the daily briefings while in Kwale County, the CAS further announced that 99 people have recovered from the deadly virus and discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,832.

On a sad note, three people have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 184.

According to Kwale County governor Salim Mvurya, the county has prepared 340 isolation beds as directed by the government as he ideally urged netizens to be more vigilant and use the directives given by the Ministry of Health to combat its spread.

Kwale County had recorded 139 cases, all of whom have recovered except for 9 who are under home-based care.

