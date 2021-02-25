277 Positive Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded As Tally Reaches 105,057

Kenya on Thursday recorded 277 new cases of Covid-19 from 4,599 samples, bringing the total number of cases to 105,057.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,847.

Recoveries have over the same period risen by 119 to reach 86,497.

The CS also noted that 79 patients were on home-based care and 40 in health facilities.

A total of 336 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,397 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 61 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

“Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in a High Dependency Unit (HDU),” said the CS.

The 277 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 194, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 17, Mombasa 11, Laikipia 8, Kajiado 7, Machakos 6, Uasin Gishu 5, Siaya 2, Makueni 2, Meru 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Taita Taveta 1 and Kisumu 1.

