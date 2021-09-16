273 People Recover from Covid-19 as 511 Test Positive

In the last 24 hours, 511 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,955. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 245,337 and the cumulative samples tested to 2,478,820.

On a positive note, 273 people have recovered from the disease. 168 people were discharged from various health facilities across the country, while 105 were discharged from the home based care and isolation program. This brings the total number of recoveries to 235,469.

Currently, 1,483 patients are admitted in hospital with Covid-19, while 3,323 patients are in the home based care and isolation program.

Unfortunately, 12 people have succumbed to Covid-19. All of them are late deaths recorded, having occured between March and September 2021.

So far, the MOH has administered a total of 3,241,751 vaccines. Out of these 2,397,641 are first doses while 844,110 are second doses. This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 3.1.

