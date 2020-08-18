271 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Virus Load Hits 30,636

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has confirmed 271 new COVID-19 cases in the country after 4,019 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The virus load now stands at 30,636.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Aman indicated that five more people have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 487.

Of the new positive cases, 267 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. Ideally, 178 are males and 89 are female.

The youngest to have contracted the virus is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is an 80 year old

208 patients have recovered hence tally for recoveries stands at 17,368.

