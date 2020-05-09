27 Year Old Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend In Public

Police in Machakos County are looking for a man identified as Mutiso aka Kamondo who stabbed his 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend to death and fled on Saturday morning.

K24 reports that the woman who works at a hotel in Mutituni Market, Machakos Town was on her way to work at 7AM before the incident happened.

Out of nowhere, the boyfriend confronted her and using a knife stabbed her several times in the chest. Apparently, the woman was pregnant although it is uncertain how long she was into the pregnancy.

According to the publication, the police suspect the incident was as a result of relationship wrangles between the two although they are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder.

Further, residents are reported to have linked the woman’s murder to relationship feuds which apparently developed after she fell pregnant.

“They would argue time and again, and at one point they even lived separately before reuniting again,” a neighbor is quoted.

According to witness statements, the victim screamed and upon running to her rescue, she was found lying on the ground with blood oozing from her chest.

“She had been stabbed in the right side of her chest, and in the back,” said a witness.

The victim’s body has since been taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital Morgue with Machakos Police County Commander Karanja Muiruri confirming that the search for the suspect is ongoing and ideally adding that the murder weapon that was used had been retrieved from the scene.

“We do not know where he ran to, but one thing we’re sure of, is that we’ll catch him,” said Karanja.

Recently, cases of domestic abuse have been on the rise especially amid the COVID-19 menace in the country.

In the last couple of weeks, different cases have been reported across the country thus raising questions on the safety of people and their families.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 621, with 29 deaths and 202 recoveries.

