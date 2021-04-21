27 Teachers Fired for Leaking KCSE Exam, Results to be Released by May 10

27 teachers have been fired for leaking this year’s Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, Education CS Prof George Magoha has said.

The CS also confirmed that 35 civilians have been arrested and 53 mobile phones confiscated.

Further, Magoha said, the exam results will be out by May 10.

Last week, the minister said marking will commence immediately after candidates write their last exam today (April 21).

“We shall start transporting the exams anytime next week because this process is going to go on,” he said.

Then, the CS noted that students involved in exam malpractice would be forgiven while invigilators and security officers would be punished.

“Those who used mobile devices would also receive the results but have some of the marks deducted,” he said, adding, “If the paper was open in Kakamega High School and sent half an hour before the time, we will look for the policeman and he will tell us where he was. We shall also look for the centre manager who will also tell us where he was.”

