27 Arrested Over Armed Robbery Incidents in Nakuru

27 people were arrested on Saturday in Nakuru over robbery incidents that have been rampant in the region.

According to the DCI, five of the suspects Moses Njoe aged 21, Thomas Nguruna aged 19, Evans Napati aged 21, Sammy Sunguya aged 23, and Emmanuel Tein aged 20 were arrested by officers based at Rhonda police station, shortly after staging an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

The five were cornered after Inspector Anunda, who was leading the operation fired a round in the air from his AK-47 assault rifle, warning the thugs to surrender or have themselves to blame.

Crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents.

“Detectives are warning the remaining thugs to surrender within 24 hours, before a specialized team of sleuths from DCI headquarters is deployed to annihilate the miscreants once and for all,” the DCI said.

