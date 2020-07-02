268 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Three More Succumb

Health CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 268 more COVID-19 cases bringing the tally to 6,941 after 2,704 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.

Three people have however succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 152. 20 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital bringing the number of recoveries to 2,109.

Out of the 268 new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 160 are male while 108 female. The youngest to have contracted the virus is aged 1 year while the oldest 80 years.

The distribution is as follows: Nairobi 175 cases ( Dagorreti North 34, Kibra 9, Embakasi East 12., Westlands 11, Kasarani 6 Embakasi South 5, Embakasi West 5, Embakasi Central 3, Embakasi North 2, Roysambu 2.)

Read: 15 Mombasa Students Who Arrived From Sudan Test Positive For COVID-19

In Mombasa, there are 28 cases, Busia has 18 cases, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 9, Migori 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Machakos 6, Narok 2, Makueni 1 and Murang’a 1.

Aman further urged Kenyans not to tire from wearing masks while in public places among other directives since they are the only ways to flatten the curve.

“There should be proper wearing of masks in public places, let us not tire of doing this,” he said.

In matters nutrition, the CAS urged Kenyans to restrict their intake on sugar, alcohol and fatty foods and rather focus on fruits and vegetables.

“Restrict the amount of sugar, salt, alcohol, saturated fats and fattened meats. Avoid sugar flavoured drinks,” said Aman.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu