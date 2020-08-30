263 Test Positive For Covid-19 As Tally Rises To 34,057

263 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from 4,424 samples tested, raising national tally of confirmed cases to 34,057.

From the new cases, 259 are Kenyans and four are foreigners. In terms of gender, 180 are male and 83 female.

The youngest is a one year old baby while the oldest is 83 years.

Cumulative, the number of tested samples stands at 450,146.

The distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 81, Kiambu 26, Embu 20, Makueni 18, Nakuru 15, Nyeri 13, Taita Taveta 10, Busia 10, Mombasa 9, Garissa 8, Kajiado 7, Kisii 6, Kitui 6, Tana River 5, Migori 4, Machakos 3, Lamu 3, Narok 3, Kisumu 2, Baringo 2, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2, Murang’a 2, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Isiolo 1 and Kilifi 1.

98 patients have recovered from the disease, 79 from the Home-Based Care Program, and 19 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 19,688.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing our fatality to 574.

