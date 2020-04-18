COVID-19 Cases Now At 262 After 16 People Tested Positive, 7 Others Recover

The number of coronavirus cases is still on the rise after the government doubled it’s testing capacity.

In the last 24 hours, 1015 samples were tested, 16 of which tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Of the 16, nine are from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay County, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

They are aged between 23 and 84 years.

15 of the new cases are Kenyan nationals and one foreigner who have not travelled in the recent past.

7 others have been discharged after recovering from the respiratory disease bringing the total to 60.

Two other people, the CS said, have succumbed bringing the total number of fatalities to 13.

Addressing the media from Afya House, the CS said that out of the 246 patients, eight are aged between zero and 14 years, 70 are between the ages of 15-29 while 164 between 30-59 years and 20 are above the age of 60.

In Nairobi, the CS told reporters that COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all estates.

He gave examples of Kilimani, Karen, Kawangware, Pipeline, Utawala, Mlolongo, Eastleigh, Buru Buru, Tassia, Parklands, Dohnolm, Hurligham, Madaraka and Ngara.

He also urged Kenyans to maintain a healthy diet and stay hydrated.

“I want to emphasize the Importance of Nutrition & physical activity to boost our immunity to overcome the disease better and speed up recovery of illnesses,” he said.

Further, Kagwe said that individuals at quarantine facilities have bribed their way out of the facilities.

He sounded a warning to the officers taking the bribes and the quarantined persons.

“Those who did that and those who facilitated it will face the full force of the law,” Kagwe said.

He gave the example of a facility in Mandera where police officers facilitated the escape of 32 persons.

On Friday, acting director general of health Dr Patrick Amoth slapped quarantined persons at Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi-Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi-MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT) with an extra 14 days for flouting social distancing rules.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu