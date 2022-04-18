26 Teachers Among 64 Fired for Forging Certificates

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed 64 teachers for a variety of infractions.

In total, 38 teachers were sacked after a disciplinary process, and 26 were fired for falsifying certifications during the recruitment process.

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia noted in a gazette notification dated April 14 that teachers whose names have been deleted from the registry will not be reinstalled unless the commission directs otherwise.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 30 (1) (e) of the Teachers Service Commission Act Chapter 212 of the Laws of Kenya, the Commission wishes to notify the public the persons whose names are specified in the schedule herein below have been removed from the register of teachers pursuant to the provision of section 30 (2) of the TSC Act,” read the notice.

Persons whose names have been removed from the record, according to Macharia, cease to be teachers as of the date of the notice.

“A person shall not engage in the teaching service unless such a person is registered as a teacher under this Act,” she said

She urged schools not to allow persons who have been taken off the register to teach or assist in the classroom.

“Any person who permits or employs an unregistered teacher shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of not less than Sh100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both,” warned Macharia.

The commission can easily impose an interdiction on a teacher for seven reasons.

These reasons include; instances of immoral behavior, disregard of duty, absenteeism, desertion of duty, insubordination, manipulation of public finances, criminal convictions, among others.

Teachers who are found guilty of these offences are deregistered, meaning they will no longer be able to participate in activities related to teaching in Kenya.

Sections 30 (4) and (5) of the TSC Act, as well as section 23, specify that a teacher who has been removed from the register may not be returned unless the commission orders so.

TSC de-registered 43 teachers in October of last year for various professional misconducts and advised private and public schools to avoid hiring them.

