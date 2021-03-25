26 Succumb To COVID-19 As Cumulative Fatalities Jumps To 2,092

Kenya has announced1,463 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 8,976 was tested. The country’s positivity rate is at 16.3%.

Of the new cases, 1,428 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners. 802 are males and 661 are females.

498 patients have ideally recovered from the disease, 372 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 126 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,268.



Sadly, 26 deaths have been reported. Out of these, 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours while 24 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,092.



A total of 1,080 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,825 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 121 patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

81 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 68 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 766 cases, Nakuru 126, Meru 83, Uasin Gishu 74, Kiambu 49, Kitui 46, Machakos 44, Kericho 30, Kisumu 28, Mombasa 27, Kajiado 22, Migori 20, Bungoma 20, Busia 19, Narok 17, Nyamira 16, Kilifi 15, Laikipia 11, Bomet 9, Garissa 7, Siaya 7, Nandi 5, Nyeri 5, Kisii 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 2, Makueni 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1, Baringo 1 and Wajir 1.

