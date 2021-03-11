26 Kenyans Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Entering Tanzania Illegally

A Tanzanian court on Wednesday sentenced 26 Kenyans to a year in jail or pay a fine of Sh23,641 (Tsh500,000).

Rombo District Court acting resident magistrate Baraka Kibululu convicted the Kenyan nationals for entering the East African country without permits and passports.

Earlier, Paschal Mayunga, Assistant Inspector of Immigration in Rombo District, said the department on Tuesday received word on the appearance of non-Tanzanians in the Usseri.

They were arrested and handed over to the police. On being arraigned the 26, he said, confessed to committing the offense.

“Since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with,” Mr Mayunga said.

“So for committing the crime the court sentenced them to one year in jail or pay a fine of Sh500,000 each.”

For one to enter Tanzania as a tourist you can either apply for a Tanzanian eVisa or receive a visa on arrival.

You will need a passport with over 6 months of validity, digital copy of a recent passport photo, proof of visa fee payment, and a complete declaration form.

Those using the East Africa Tourist Visa (EATV) can travel to multiple countries in the region under a single visa.

The entry document can be obtained online as well as on arrival and entitles visitors to a 90-day multiple entry visit to up to 3 East African countries.

Whilst Kenya is a member of this particular scheme, Tanzania is not, meaning that one would require a second visa when traveling to Tanzania.

