26 Kenyans Jailed In Tanzania Freed After Governor Lenku Paid Fines Totaling Sh1 Million

Kajiado governor Joseph Ole Lenku has helped secure the freedom of 26 Kenyan nationals jailed in Tanzania over illegal entry.

The women were arrested and fined Sh23,600 or a 1 year jail term.

They had served four days off their jail term when governor Lenku settled their fines totaling to Sh1 million.

They were transported back home in a school bus hired by the county boss.

A woman who spoke to reporters said some of them had not breastfed their children for days.

“When we were arrested, we had left our young children at home. We had no time to go back. When our people brought our children for breastfeeding, the prison authorities declined to allow us breastfeed them,” said Joyce Hosea.

Ms Hosea wondered why Tanzanian authorities were harassing them yet it is normal for traders from both countries to crossover without any trouble especially on market days.

“We don’t understand why we are being harassed now, yet we also welcome our fellow traders from Tanzania without any trouble,” she added.

The county boss on the other hand blamed Tanzanian authorities for agitating Kenyans.

Lenku asked ministry of foreign affairs to hold talks with their Tanzanian counterparts in a bid to end the animosity between the two East African countries.

“We have been trading together for a long time. Such incidents are unacceptable. The authorities must safeguard our people’s business interests,” he said.

