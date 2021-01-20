26 Detectives Deployed To Land Fraud Unit To Expedite Probe Of Cases

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has deployed 26 detectives to the Land Fraud Investigations Unit to probe cases promptly.

Through a tweet, the DCI noted that the move details detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among others.

“The Director DCI has sanctioned far-reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit. In part of the changes made yesterday, a total of 26 detectives with a professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other relevant fields have been deployed in the unit. This move is meant to inject new blood and professionalize the unit, to undertake investigations of land cases that are complex in nature,” the tweet reads in part.

It further adds, “…the investigation of frauds related to land. They will enhance the unit’s capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously & advise on the appropriate legal action to be taken. These reforms have been made ahead of the roll-out of the new lands digital migration program,

The Unit further called on the public to be open about land fraud and revealed a toll number for reporting land fraud-related cases.

The Land Fraud Unit of the DCI focuses on land fraud matters hence help establish genuinely acquired lands and those acquired fraudulently.

When one has a case regarding the same, he/she is advised to formally report at the Public Complaints Office where they will be advised and relevant processes commenced for investigations.

Some of the cases that have been investigated and prosecuted by the Land Fraud Unit involve obtaining land by false pretense, issuance of title deeds under false pretense, forgery of title deeds, wills and other transfer of land documents.

Forgery of stamps for revenue collection are also investigated under this unit.

