258 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Drops to 8.2%

Kenya has announced 258 new Covid-19 infections in the country with the positivity rate now at 8.2%. This was after 3,137 samples were tested.

The caseload is now at 240,430 with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,414,857.

Of the new cases, 241 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 142 being females while 116 are males. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 102 years.

Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 4,795.

Also, 923 patients have recovered from the disease with 861 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 62 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 229,006.

Read: 480 Covid-19 Infections Recorded as Positivity Rate Drops to 8.5%

A total of 1,825 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,546 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

151 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 87 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.

Another 752 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 691 of them in general wards and 61 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 113, Nakuru 17, Murang’a 15, Bungoma 4, Embu 6, Garissa 7, Kajiado 10, Kiambu 13, Kitui 11, Wajir 10, Meru 9, Uasin Gishu 7, Tana River 5, Marsabit 4, Machakos 3, Mandera 3, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, and Tharaka Nithi 1

Read Also: 840 Contract Covid-19 in Kenya as 21 Succumb to Virus

Vaccination Update:

As of September 5th, 2021, a total of 2,870,392 vaccines were administered across the country. The total first doses are 2,057,080 while the second doses are 813,312.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 39.5% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Aged 58 years and above 243,341, others 244,678, health workers 135,165, teachers 123,612 while security officers are at 68,684.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...