258 Makueni Boys Students Suspended For Two Weeks After Refusing To Cut Hair, Beard

258 Makueni Boys High school students have been suspended for two weeks.

This was following chaos that erupted last night over the students’ refusal to cut their hair and beards.

The school head, Raphael Katana told Citizen Digital that the rowdy students have been sent home to pave way for investigations.

“We shave our students every month, all the students in other classes got their haircuts, but the Form Fours refused, as per the Ministry of Education guidelines, we sent all of them home because they became rowdy, “Mr Katana said.

In January, Education CS Prof George Magoha hinted at the return of corporal punishment in schools following a rise in school arson and attack on teachers.

Read: CS Magoha Bans Portable Hand Sanitisers In Schools Over Recent Fires

The bullish CS said capital punishment was one of the ways of settling cases in which “students have grown horns”.

“I may appear old school but I think we are at a time when we need to discuss how we can bring sanity in our schools and maybe bring the cane on board once more,” Magoha said.

Adding, “We are not going to accept that schools be dumping grounds for students who lack proper nurture and good foundation at their homes. It is such parents who again turn against teachers, accusing them of not doing enough to control their children. That should stop.”

He urged parents and guardians to take time off their busy schedules and rein in on their children.

Read Also: Musingu Boys School Dormitory Catches Fire Two Days After Schools Reopened

“If they had time to plan to sire those children, then get time also to sit down with them, talk to them, otherwise we are not going to accept that schools be dumping grounds for spoiled kids.”

Education stakeholders on the other hand want Magoha to spearhead the creation of special schools for unruly students.

“Create alternative schools for children who even after all efforts by the teachers and parents don’t comply with the school rules to transition so that the incidents of unrest don’t surpass the official policy of free and compulsory basic education,” said Nicholas Maiyo, the chair of National Parents Association.

These schools, Maiyo said, should focus on behavioural correction and rehabilitation.

“These schools to be structured in such a way that the character formation will be a major part of the curriculum even if it means that such children take longer to cover the curriculum.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu