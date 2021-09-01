257 Officers are Deployed to Guard Hustler William Ruto

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed as propaganda claims that Deputy President William Ruto’s security has been downgraded.

This is following the recent change of guard at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi and Sugoi home in Eldoret where the state replaced elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers manning the facilities with Administration Police.

Appearing before the Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly on Wednesday, CS Matiang’i insisted that the DP’s security is intact.

Dismissing claims that the DP’s security had been compromised, the CS said the country’s second in command is adequately protected with a deployment of 257 police officers at his disposal.

He disclosed that layer one of Ruto’s security comprises of Presidential Escort Unit which has 74 officers protecting him personally, plus five GSU officers who double up as his drivers and six officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The second layer, according to the CS has 121 officers dedicated to the DP 24/7.

A total of 51 officers are deployed to his properties in various parts of the country.

The CS noted that Ruto’s security detail is highest compared to previous Vice Presidents as follows: Jaramogi Oginga Odinga (30), Joseph Mulumbi (22), Daniel Moi (34), Mwai Kibaki (26), Josephat Karanja (22), George Saitoti (30), Musalia Mudavadi (22), Kijana Wamalwa (22), Moody Awori (22), Raila Odinga -Prime Minister (57), Kalonzo Musyoka (26), William Ruto (74).

CS Matiang’i appeared before the committee alongside his PS Karanja Kibicho.

The two have been accused by Ruto’s allied MPs of demeaning the office of the deputy president.

