2,541 Receive Second Covid-19 Dose As Virus Cases Increase By 284

Kenya has announced 284 new Covid-19 cases after 4,540 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 171,942.

This bringing the country’s positivity rate to 6.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,826,756.

Sadly, 17 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to3,240.

Consequently, 124 patients have recovered, 97 from various health facilities; 27 are from the Home-Based & Isolation Care Program.

Cumulative recoveries are now at 117,469 of whom 85,291 are from Home Based Care& Isolation program, while 32,178 are from various health facilities countrywide.

1,207 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,946 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program. 96 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 85 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Siaya 66, Nairobi 66, Kisumu 30, Mombasa 21, Busia 13, Kericho 8, Nyeri 8, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 7, Turkana 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Garissa 6, Vihiga 6, Kisii 5, Murang’a 4, Kitui 3, Embu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Lamu 1, Marsabit 1 Meru 1, Nandi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kajiado 1.

As of today, a total of 2,541 have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these 2,150 are Health workers, Others 216, Security Officers 95, Teachers 45, those aged 58 years and above 35.

Also, a total of 974,000 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 295,202 are aged 58 years and above, Others 277,207, Health Workers, 166,043, Teachers 152,962, while Security Officers 82,586.

