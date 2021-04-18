254 in ICU as Covid-19 Infections Rise by 366

Kenya has announced 366 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 3,664 samples were tested bringing the country’s caseload to 151,653.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 10.0% with the cumulative tests conducted so far standing at 1,603,332.

Of the new cases, 354 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 215 are males while 151 are females. Ideally, the youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is an 86 year old.

Sadly, 18 patients have also succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 2,481.

Also, 280 patients recovered from the virus, 207 from Home Based & Isolation Care and 73 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 101,642.

Cumulative discharges from Home Based Care & Isolation are 73,805 while 27,837 are from various health facilities.

Currently, 1,620 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country & 5,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

254 patients are in the ICU, 56 of whom are on ventilatory support & 155 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 204 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 177, Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 23, Kilifi 20, Nakuru 19, Kitui 19, Mombasa 12, Machakos 11, Busia 9, Murang’a 8, Kajiado 8, Kericho 6, Homa Bay 6, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Kisii 2, Meru 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Embu 1 and Kakamega 1.

