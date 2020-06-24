254 Coronavirus Cases Recorded As Kenya’s Toll Rises To 5,206

Kenya has confirmed 254 new cases of COVID-19, health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced.

This was after testing a 4,859 sample size in the last 24 hours.

The newly detected infections raise the total number of cases to 5,206.

All the positive cases are Kenyans between the age of 4 and 92 years. 186 of them are males while 68 are females.

Cumulatively, Kenya has conducted 151,396 coronavirus tests since the index case was announced in March.

Further, CAS Mwangangi said, 41 patients have been discharged. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,823.

On the other hand, 2 more patients have died, pushing the number of fatalities to 130.

40 out of 47 counties have so far reported COVID-19 cases with Nairobi in the lead with 2,428 cases with an attack rate of 107.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 127, Mombasa 36, Migori 29, Kajiado 22, Kiambu 12, Busia 9, Uasin Gishu 5, Muranga 3, Machakos (2), Nakuru (1), Kakamega (1), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1) Garissa (1) and Isiolo (1).

Nairobi County cases are from; Westlands (32), Dagoretti North (18), Lang’ata (16), Embakasi East (12), Kamukunji (14).

Mombasa cases were confirmed in: Mvita (11), Jomvu (8), Kisauni and Likoni five cases each.

Kiambu cases were picked up in Thika and Kiambu Town, both with four cases each.

Over in Busia County, Teso South recorded 7 cases while Uasin Gishu county cases were confirmed in Ainabkoi (3), Turbo and Kesses reported 1 case each.

Machakos cases were reported in Matungulu (1) and Athi River (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu