250 Kenyans Rendered Jobless After Dusit D2 Issued Notice Of Closure

At least 250 Kenyans working at Dusit D2 Hotel have been rendered jobless after the hotel management gave notice of closure.

The hotel stopped operations owing to the government’s social distancing directive and the travel restrictions.

The suspension of international flights has also contributed to the closure of hotels.

A government directive forcing bars and nightclubs to remain closed as a way of stemming the spread of COVID-19 has also seen the occupancy rate in hotels go down significantly.

Villa Rosa, Ole Sereni and Tribe Hotel have scaled down operations.

“In light of the evolving Covid-19 situation, some of the hotel’s restaurants will be closed and some facilities may have limited service.” said Villa Rosa Kempinski to its guests.

Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel will be closed starting March 30 until further notice.

“We wish to assure you that The Weston Hotel is committed to optimizing care and precautions to minimize the spread of the Covid-19,” the statement read in part.

So far Kenya has confirmed 31 cases of coronavirus, one fatality and a recovery.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2 patients are currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

