250 Acres of Grabbed Land Recovered in Kirinyaga after Court Battle

Kirinyaga County has recovered 250 acres of land grabbed by private developers in Sagana town. Governor Anne Waiguru received the title deed for the Thigirici land at her residence in Kagio. This follows a rigorous court battle between the private developer and the county.

Waiguru said the private developer had used illegal means to acquire the land which originally belonged to the Kirinyaga County Council. She said the win was great for future prospects of recovery of grabbed land in the county.

The recovered land located next to the revamped Sagana railway station will be used to set up an industrial park that will boost the county’s economy as well as that of the larger Mt. Kenya region. It will also add value for various agricultural products transported from the county to other markets.

Waiguru said their efforts are now centered on the recovery of 500 acres worth of grabbed land at the disputed South Ngariama ranch. The land was initially meant for the construction of University, Health Centre and recreational facilities.

