25 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered in Meru, Four Suspects Arrested

Police in Laare, Meru County have seized 25 motorcycles believed to have been stolen in an inter-county syndicate.

During the bust, four suspects were arrested. Police suspect the relatively new motorcycles were stolen in Isiolo, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Kitui.

They were apparently going to be transported to various areas for sale.

Confirming the incident was Igembe North Police Commander Mbatian Kantai who said they received information from a resident about the sale of second-hand motorcycles.

Read: NMS To Auction 193 Unclaimed Motorcycles Impounded In The City

When the four suspects were arrested, they could not explain the origin of the said motorcycles. They were taken to Laare Police Station pending arraignment.

The motorcycles have been displayed at the police station for identification by owners.

Kantai said a large number of them were ferried through Igembe North, especially the Mutuati area, the main trafficking route.

“They deactivate the tracking device and then report them as stolen. They are then taken to neighbouring counties or even countries. I urge those buying bodabodas on credit or hire purchase to be faithful to the sellers and stick to their contracts,” said Kantai. Read Also: Two Arrested as Police Crack Major Boda Boda Theft Syndicate in Moyale Town He also sounded a warning to those making fabricated reports about such motorcycles saying they risk being charged with giving false information to the police. He on the other hand advised owners to pursue theft charges. The police boss also urged those whose motorcycles were stolen in recent days to report to the station with purchase documents. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...