25 People Test Positive For Coronavirus, Cases Now At 490

Out of 1012 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Dr Mwangangi said the number of cases now stands at 490.

15 of the new cases are from Nairobi and 10 from Mombasa.

In Nairobi, the cases were picked up in Eastleigh 8, Mathare, Umoja, Kahawa West and Kariobangi South.

13 of the new cases are male and 12 are female.

In terms of age, the youngest case is a six month old baby and the oldest a 60 year old.

On a positive note, 6 more people have been discharged. This brings the total number of discharges to 173.

This comes as nurses, medical lab technicians, clinical officers, nutritionists, pharmacy technicians among others have issued a 14 day strike notice.

The Kenya Health Professional Society (KHPS) chaired by Mohammed Duba has accused the government of sidelining them during this period that health care professionals are on the front line to fight COVID-19.

“We reiterate our goodwill to support the government during this period…and once more appeal to the government to address the issues within 14 days from today failure to which the unions will commence a nationwide strike,” said Duba.

