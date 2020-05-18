25 More Cases Of COVID-19 Reported Raising Total To 912

Health CAS Rashid Aman on Monday during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House said 1139 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of these samples, 25 tested positive bringing the toll to 912.

23 of these are Kenyans and two Somali nationals.

In terms of gender, 23 were male and 2 female, with the youngest being a 22-year-old and oldest being 50.

The new cases are spread out in the counties as follows; Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kiambu (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta (2), Garissa (2) and Meru (1).

22 more patients have recovered from the novel COVID-19. This means that the number of recovered persons now stands at 336.

CAS Aman also revealed that the country has not reported fatalities in the last 24 hours. Fatalities are still at 50.

Further, 53 truck drivers; 51 Tanzanians, 2 Burundians were denied entry into Kenya after testing positive at the border entry points.

Dr Aman also urged residents in areas where movement has been restricted to continue observing MOH guidelines.

He also commended the Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa residents for their cooperation.

“The stringent measures put in place are not meant to punish anyone,” he said.

Kenyans have also been asked to visit their health providers if unwell. This was after it was observed that the number of people visiting hospitals has decreased since the first coronavirus case was reported back in March.

On whether the ministry will increase testing capacity, CAS Aman said they have received testing commodities. This he said, will allow more tests in the coming days.

“Moving forward, we are going to increase the tests for Covid-19 that we carry out. We have received testing commodities,” he told reporters.

Kenya has so far carried out 44,851 tests.

