25 Injured After Bus Collides With Motorbike In Siaya

25 passengers are nursing serious injuries after the Nyaugenya Bus they were traveling in collided with a motorbike in Siaya.

The bus was en route Siaya town before it knocked down a motorbike. It happened at Mudurme along Siaya-Ugunja road with reports indicating that the driver of the bus was overspeeding.

Confirming the same, Siaya county hospital medical superintendent Dr Alex Liech said the 25 are currently receiving treatment at the facility. Among them is the boda boda rider.

“We have received only 25 including one unknown (unidentified) baby with various degrees of injuries but no death,” Liech said.

Apparently, the bus was overspeeding and had carried excess passengers.

