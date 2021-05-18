25 Arrested In Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa After Community Clashes

25 people have so far been arrested in Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa area after two communities clashed.

Reports indicate that several people have been injured with police having a hard time dispersing the crowds that had gathered in the area.

According to Citizen, the clash is between Kenyans and a section of Ugandans living in Kenya. For instance, the chaos have been going on for two days with roads being blocked and tyres burnt.

Apparently, the communities have been fighting over who has more power controlling businesses in the area including the sale of illicit brews.

Read: Kakamega Residents Burn Down Police Station Following Clash Over Facemask

Further reports indicate that one person has been critically injured and is seeking medical attention at a nearby hospital.

“Issue ni kwamba last week there is an incident that happened, kuna kijana mmoja alidungwa kisu bahati mbaya akaaga…wana-allege mwenye alidungwa kisu ni Mkenya na alidungwa na mgisu…so conflict ni kwamba Wakenya wanasema wagisu wanawamaliza,” Starehe OCPD Julius Kiragu told the publication.

Relevant authorities have been deployed in the area to restore peace with talks ongoing on how the same can be fostered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu