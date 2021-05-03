25 Arrested In Kuria West For Violating Covid-19 Regulations

25 people have been arrested in Kuria West sub-county for violating Covid-19 violation following a crackdown.

17 out of the 25 were arrested yesterday for not wearing masks while in public while the others were found outside after curfew hours.

According to Kuria West Police Commander, Cleti Kimaiyo, the 25 are set to be arraigned and charged at Kehancha Law Courts later today.

Last month, a total of 190 people were arrested in various places within Nairobi County for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda, some of the individuals were arrested in pubs while others had not worn their masks as required.

Addressing the same, the police boss appealed to city residents to observe Covid-19 protocols and exercise personal responsibility.

The protocols issued by the Ministry of Health include washing of hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Ideally, speaking during labour day celebrations on May 1, 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued new containment measures while easing Covid-19 regulations in the country.

The temporary lockdown in the disease-infected counties was lifted as well as the curfew hours extended.

The Head of State further called on netizens to be careful and exercise individual responsibility to avert a crisis.

“During this school reopening period, let us be honorable and patriotic citizens of our land. Nobody enjoys the situations we are in. We are not happy putting Kenyans through a hard time. But if we are not able to contain the disease because of our selfishness, then we shall revert and protect life. We shall be forced to protect life and the economy. If we work together as Kenyans we will be able to continue life as normally as possible,” Uhuru said.

