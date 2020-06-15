240 Indian Nationals Stranded In Tanzania Over Covid-19 Evacuated

240 Indian nationals who have been stranded in Tanzania since the outbreak of Covid-19 have been evacuated.

This was confirmed by Air Tanzania, Tanzania’s national airline, which said that the country would also evacuate its citizens stranded in India.

“Air Tanzania is pleased to confirm the charter evacuation flight of 240 Indian nationals who were stranded in Tanzania due to the pandemic disease of Covid-19 took off this morning from Dar es Salaam to New Delhi then Mumbai,” tweeted the carrier.

Air Tanzania is pleased to confirm the charter evacuation flight of 240 Indian nationals who were stranded in Tanzania due to the pandemic disease of Covid-19 took off this morning from Dar es Salaam to New Delhi then Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/d6WYZdjX9l — Air Tanzania (@AirTanzania) June 15, 2020

The airline announced that the plane will fly back with 251 Tanzanian nationals who are stranded in India.

This comes a week after Tanzanian president John Magufuli has declared the East African country “COVID-19 Free”.

Addressing church goers, the head of state said that prayers helped in the fight against coronavirus.

Magufuli also thanked the congregants for refusing to wear masks and gloves as recommended by healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I want to thank Tanzanians of all faiths. We have been praying and fasting for God to save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our country and the world. But God has answered us.

“I believe, and I’m certain that many Tanzanians believe, that the corona disease has been eliminated by God,” he said.

The government has also lifted the suspension of domestic and international flights. The restrictions were put in place on May 7.

Foreigners, the government said, will not be subjected to a 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

“I have directed the ministers of transport and Tourism to allow those flights and they (tourists) will not be subjected to any form of corona virus quarantine when they arrive. If their temperature is okay and they have no sighs of corona virus, they should be allowed to go and visit the wildlife,” Magufuli said.

The country has not been giving updates concerning the Covid-19 situation, with experts warning that the situation could be worse.

Local media have been silenced by the government, and none has been giving independent updates on the killer virus.

