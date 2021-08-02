24 Succumb as Covid-19 Cases Rise by 591 in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 591 new Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. This was after 4,737 samples were tested. The caseload is now at 204,271.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,142,309 with the positivity rate now at 12.5%.

Sadly, 24 have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,970.

Consequently, 561 patients have recovered from the disease, 469 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 92 are from various health facilities with the cumulative recoveries now at 189,692.

1,483 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,021 are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 189 patients are in ICU, 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

461 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 422, Mombasa 34, Kiambu 19, Uasin Gishu 17, Garissa 14, Murang’a 10, Kirinyaga 9, Nyeri 9, Busia 7, Narok 6, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 4, Machakos 4, Kakamega 4, Baringo 3, Mandera 3, Embu 3, Nakuru 3, Nyandarua 3, Siaya 2, Kisii 2, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1,Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

