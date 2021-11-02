24 Students in Court for Allegedly Destroying Sh1.1 Million Transformer in Nyeri

Twenty-four students from two schools in Nyeri were on Tuesday charged with malicious damage of property in a recent riot.

The students from Kanjuri and Kiarithaini High Schools in Mathira are accused of destroying an electricity transformer valued at Sh1.1 million. Police say the incident took place at Kanjuri High School on October 28.

The students were arraigned before Karatina Principal Magistrate Karen Njalale after investigations by police who assessed the damaged properties which included school dormitories.

Njalale proceeded with the charges against the students after rejecting an application by State Counsel to have the charges facing the students deferred for two weeks.

“As a court, it’s the time for decisive and firm action against these students who should be in school and not in corridors of justice. I order their plea be taken, as for your application we will make a ruling later,” said Njalale.

The State Counsel had pleaded with the court to allow the Director of Public Prosecution to review the files before determining whether to proceed with the case or drop all charges against the minors.

“It is my humble application that we defer their plea taking. I have instructions from my regional boss that files be submitted to the office to allow time for their perusal so that we can decide whether to charge or withdraw their charges as a matter of public interest,” the State Counsel pleaded.

Two students faced a felony charge for being in possession of bhang, a prohibited substance. Others faced charges of being in possession of petrol and matchboxes with the intention to commit a felony namely arson.

All the students were freed on free bond pending the hearing of the case in December.

