KCC MD Nixon Sigey Accused Of Tribalism And Unlawful Dismissal

Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) Managing Director Nixon Sigey has been accused of tribalism and unlawful dismissal of employees.

Sources told Kahawa Tungu that trouble began when system based anomalies occurred across the board affecting the entire sales team in all the depots.

The ICT department is said acknowledged that the issue was a system based.

The sales team would go to the market with the issued stocks which they could account for manually and pay the exact amount. Later, the reconciliation team using SAP system would do reconciliation with the manually accounted for stocks before a salesperson can then be cleared by the depot after verifying revenue paid verses what the system has shown.

An internal audit report carried for the financial year June 2016/2017 implicated the entire sales team as it detected system anomalies that had occurred.

After investigations, the Board of Management and the entire management team exonerated the sales team implicated and advised the system provider to take the responsibility.

The MD however out of his own volition went ahead and suspended the group accusing them of defrauding the company of its revenue by colluding with the reconciliation clerks.

“Our pain and agony is that,through a relative system auditor he victimized those who were perceived to be against his leadership system and majorly targeting those who are not Kipsigis.He keeps on chest thumping that he has a god father in Deputy President Ruto,” one of the victims told Kahawa Tungu.

“Our termination saw him bring a bunch of his relative as part of sales team”, another bemoaned.

The targeted group was suspended in July and recently got termination letters even after they appeared before the disciplinary committee and found not culpable.The panel recommendation was allegedly thrown away by the MD.

From reliable sources,Sigey doesn’t want anybody from state house to know what he is doing.

“He’s brandishing DP Ruto’s name and some of us Luos,Kisii, kamba,Luhya, Kikuyus,Nandis ,Merus ,Mijikenda feel like we are targeted and that its because we don’t belong to the right tribe”.

The MD is reportedly feared as lethal with records showing that from the time of his appointment, employees terminated are from tribes other none Kipsigis, while “those being employed are his relatives from Belgut constituency within Kericho county”.

“We are soon going to court to contest against this decision but we believe the president and his Deputy are not aware about the conduct of this fellow and its time they knew about Sigey’s tribal leadership”, the victims said.

