23-year Old Policeman Based In Kakuma Refugee Camp Releases Covid-19 Song

Kelvin Otieno Ochieng also known as Blackson, a 23-year-old police officer based at Kakuma Police Station, in the Kakuma Refugee Camp has released a Covid-19 song.

The song, dubbed Corona, talks about the Coronavirus pandemic; what it is, how it affects someone when they contract it and how people can prevent themselves from getting it.

“Corona is my first song as a musician and it talks about the Coronavirus pandemic. The thought to write, sing and produce a song about Corona came about as a result of a lot of misconceptions from the Kenyan public about the disease and the measures that have been put in place by the Government to curb the spread,” says the officer.

Some people, especially in rural areas still believe the Covid-19 doesn’t exist, others think the ailment affects old people only and even some believe the government is using the pandemic to make money from donors.

“The purpose I wrote this song is to demystify all the above and help add my voice to the government’s effort in sensitising the masses about the disease. It is meant to emphasise that the Kenya Police mean well for Kenyans and they should not see us enforcing the directives as punishment,” he says. “We as Policemen are also vulnerable and we can get the disease, so when we do our job to ensure Kenyans follow the Government’s directives, we mean well as it has affected and it continues to affect all of us both socially and economically.”

The song was recorded and the video shot in Kakuma by talent from the Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Hailing from Homa-bay County, Mbita Sub County, Blackson’s journey with music began in church where he was part of the school choir at Mbita High School. This enabled him to participate in the national music and drama festivals and also took part in several talent searches that were held in the Nyanza region.

According to Blackson, the Police also got talent; they have feelings and love everyone and when they cross paths with lawbreakers it is to ensure Kenyans are on the right track of law and everyone’s rights, privileges and responsibility are not infringed.

Here’s the song:-

