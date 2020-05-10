23 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kenya, 32 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 672 on Sunday after 23 people tested positive.

At the same time, 32 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering. This brings the total number of individuals who have survived the disease to 239.

This is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day since the virus broke out in Kenya mid-March.

Two more Covid19 patients have died in Mombasa raising the fatalities tally to 32.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefings, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the new cases were confirmed in 1056 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Mombasa (12), Mandera (6), Nairobi (4), and Kajiado (1).

The CAS reiterated that Covid-19 is not a death sentence and Kenyans should stop stigmatising recovered patients.

Dr Aman encouraged Kenyans to continue exercising safety measures including social distancing and hygiene as the government steps up the fight against Covdi-19.

“The requirement of proper washing hands, social distancing and staying at home must be our norm,” he reiterated.

“Kenyans should embrace the measures. We as Govt want to put these measures so that our lives can go back to normal, he added.

Speaking during the press conference Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the government is working on protocols to help in reopening of the tourism sector.

The national emergency response committee on coronavirus has also released guidelines on truck drivers operation.

The drivers will now be required to be tested 48 hours before beginning a journey.

