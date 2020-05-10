23 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kenya, 32 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 672 on Sunday after 23 people tested positive.

At the same time, 32 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering. This brings the total number of individuals who have survived the disease to 239.

Two more Covid19 patients have died in Mombasa raising the fatalities tally to 32.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefings, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the new cases were confirmed in 1056 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

