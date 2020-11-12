23 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 919 New Cases

23 more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday.

In his State of the Nation address from Parliament in Nairobi, the Head of State said the Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,203.

The House observed a moment of silence in honour of the departed souls.

At the same time, Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload has risen to 66,723 after 919 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In his speech, the president noted that despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that have disrupted every sector, the government is committed to helping Kenyans pull through the crisis.

The President directed the Ministry of Education to announce within 14 days the 2021 academic calendar even as the government continues to monitor the situation in schools for classes that reopened on October 12, 2020, amid Covid-19 fears.

“I deliver this State of the Nation Address in the midst of extraordinary global economic, social, and health disruptions, which have not spared us. Those disruptions necessitated the rescheduling of this address for about Six Months,” Uhuru said.

As of yesterday, 1,289 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country.

The Ministry of Health said another, 5,960 patients were in the home-based care programme.

57 patients were in ICU, out of which 18 were on ventilatory support. 86 others were separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 68 were in general wards and 18 in the HDU.

The ministry revealed that since March, 2,148 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus; 1,087 are males and 1,061 are female.

Sadly, 23 healthcare workers have so far lost their lives to the respiratory disease.

