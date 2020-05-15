23 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Total Number Rises To 781

Kenya has so far confirmed 781 cases after testing 2, 100 samples over the last 24 hours, Health CAS Rashid Aman said on Friday.

This was after 23 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

5 are females while 18 are males, between the ages of 24 and 85.

11 of the new cases are from Nairobi, 5 from Mombasa, Kajiado (3), Kiambu and Wajir with two each.

In Nairobi, the cases are spread out as follows; Embakasi (6), Kamukunji and Lang’ata with two each and Starehe with one.

All the Mombasa cases are from Mvita while Kiambu cases were recorded in Thika.

Kajiado cases were two truck drivers at the Namanga border point and one other person from Bisil.

Three more patients have succumbed to the novel COVID-19. The number of fatalities has risen to 45.

The CAS said that the mobile laboratories at border points will ease time concerns after truck drivers at Namanga border complained that test results were taking too long.

He also told reporters that the government will on Saturday announce containment measures as curfew and cessation of movement orders come to an end today.

Dr Aman also thanked Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa residents for their cooperation after state banned movement in and out of the areas.

He commended them for showing up for the mass testing exercises.

Kenyans were also urged to continue observing laid down MOH guidelines so as to help flatten the curve.

