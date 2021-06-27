22Bet Kenya Partners With Boda Boda Association To Launch ‘Nduthi Cup’

22Bet Kenya has inked a deal with the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) to launch an initiative dubbed ‘Nduthi Cup’ across the country.

Nduthi Cup is a nationwide drive that will bring together football stakeholders and bodaboda riders from across different regions.

The initiative will be at first conducted in ten counties across the country and will aim at sensitizing bodaboda riders on safety and responsible gambling.

The winners of the tournament will take home Ksh1 million alongside other prizes.

“Winning team will be awarded Ksh1 million. We have also partnered with TVS motorcycles who will also give mortobikes to the participants of the tournaments,” said media communications officer for 22Bet Kenya Eric Mwai.

The counties that will undertake the inaugural tournament are Mombasa, Kwale, Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Embu, Kajiado and Machakos.

“We will be taking this tournament there to ensure that our members participate.The partnership will be based on ensuring safety for the boda boda riders we are looking to sensitise 1.4 million riders with the tournaments,” said Kevin Mubadi, the National Chairman for Boda Boda Association.

The participants will have to undergo training on responsible gambling, economic empowerment and financial management.

