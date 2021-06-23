22Bet Kenya Introduces Friday Reload Bonus For Sports Betting

Sports betting company 22Bet Kenya has introduced Friday Reload Bonus, where punters will get a 100 percent bonus up to Ksh12,000 for sports betting.

Punters will have to first consent to receiving betting bonuses. For deposits made on Friday, customers will be able to claim only one 100 percent bonus of up to Ksh12,000.

The bonus will be credited to a customer’s account automatically after a qualifying deposit is made, unless the box “I do not want any bonuses” is ticked.

In order to withdraw the funds from the customer account, the bonus must be wagered three times in accumulator bets within 24 hours of the bonus being credited. Each accumulator bet must contain three or more selections. At least three selections in each accumulator must have odds of at least 1.40.

“If the bonus is not wagered within 24 hours of being credited, it will be deemed void and all bonus winnings will be canceled. The bonus can be wagered on sports events only. The offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotions or special offers,” the company said.

Only one bonus is allowed per customer, per family, per address, per shared computer and shared IP address, and per any account details including e-mail address, bank account details, credit card information and payment system account number.

Also, the offer is only available to customers with one user account.

