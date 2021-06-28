22Bet Kenya Creates A Ksh5 Million Fund To Support Kenyan Artistes

22Bet Kenya has unveiled a Ksh5 million fund aimed at supporting Kenyan artistes in the wake of economic hardships occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The company will work alongside Tv personality Willis Raburu’s Bazu Entertainment to identify deserving artistes, who will benefit from the fund through recording sponsorships.

The initiative is set to open avenues for talented young artistes to get sponsorship deals, that could lift their talents to the next level.

“It is a good thing that 22bet is coming through to support young artistes through facilitating their craft especially in this Covid-19 pandemic era where most of their income streams have been affected by lockdowns,” said Raburu.

During the unveiling event held last week, several established artistes attended the event including Eric Omondi, Jackie ‘Awinja’ Vike, Terry Muikamba, Crazy Kennar, Band Becca.

“22bet is committed to the youth agenda through playing a facilitative role in promoting arts such as music and other support professions such as comedy and sports,” said Sam Malonza, 22Bet Kenya General Manager.

Artistes willing to get the sponsorship will have to go through an audition to determine the quality of their music, after which they will be sponsored to record their audio and visuals for their songs.

This comes days after 22Bet Kenya inked a deal with the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) to launch an initiative dubbed ‘Nduthi Cup’ tournament across the country, aimed at sensitizing bodaboda riders on safety and responsible gambling.

The winners of the tournament will take home Ksh1 million alongside other prizes.

“Winning team will be awarded Ksh1 million. We have also partnered with TVS motorcycles who will also give mortobikes to the participants of the tournaments,” said media communications officer for 22Bet Kenya Eric Mwai.

The counties that will undertake the inaugural tournament are Mombasa, Kwale, Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Embu, Kajiado and Machakos.

“We will be taking this tournament there to ensure that our members participate. The partnership will be based on ensuring safety for the boda boda riders we are looking to sensitise 1.4 million riders with the tournaments,” said Kevin Mubadi, the National Chairman for Boda Boda Association.

The participants will have to undergo training on responsible gambling, economic empowerment and financial management.

22Bet Kenya has also partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to train riders on road safety.

