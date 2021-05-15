22Bet Awards African Boxing Champion Rayton Okwiri Ksh350,000 Ahead Of Training Session In US

Betting firm 22Bet has awarded African Boxing Union Middleweight champion Rayton Okwiri Ksh350,000 ahead of his travel to US for training.

The 35-year-old has held the African Boxing Union middleweight title since June 2019, but was stripped of the title in 2020 after returning to amateur boxing in a bid to help Kenya’s Hit Squad team qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Okwiri is preparing to fight in his favoured middleweight category in a bout promoted by legendary Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Okwiri made his professional debut on February 4, 2017, defeating Salehe Mkalekwa at the Crowne Plaza Nairobi. He won the African Boxing Union middleweight title in his sixth pro fight on June 8, 2019, beating Hussein Itaba.

Currently, he has been training in a personal gym under coaches Daniel Shisia and David Kiilu.

22Bet started in Kenya in 2019, with a focus on sports betting and also supporting local talent in the sports industry.

“We are committed to promoting talent. We have major plans for promoting more sporting events/players in different sectors.

The company says that it leverages on “providing the most transparent and customer-oriented services on the Kenyan market”.

Apart from sports betting options, 22Bet offers both live and digital options in online casinos including Blackjack, Roulette, Casino Hold’em and Baccarat.

