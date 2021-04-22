226 in ICU as Covid-19 Cases Rise to 154,392

Kenya has announced 904 new Covid-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 154,392. This was after,673 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 885 were Kenyans while 19 were foreigners. 519 were males with 385 females. The youngest was a two-month-old infant while the oldest was aged 97.

The total cumulative tests so far conducted 1,624,663 with the positivity rate now at 15.9%.

Sadly, 20 deaths have also been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 2,560.

88 patients have recovered from the virus, 76 from various health facilities across the country while 12 are from Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 105,367.

A total of 1,507 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,834 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

226 patients are in the ICU, 52 of whom are on ventilatory support and 144 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation.

Another 183 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 171 of them in general wards while 12 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi county recorded 288 cases, Mombasa 88, Meru 54, Nakuru 32, Kakamega 31, Busia 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Nyamira 29, Kericho 27, Kisumu 23, Nyandarua 23, Muranga 22, Kitui 17, Tharaka Nithi 16, Baringo, Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Nandi 14 cases each, Laikipia 13, Vihiga 12, Taita Taveta 11, Machakos 10, Kisii 10, Marsabit, Bomet, Kilifi, Embu and Siaya had 9 cases each, Trans Nzoia 7, Bungoma 5, Kajiado 5, Samburu 4, Mandera 4, West Pokot 3, Kwale 3, Homa Bay 2, Isiolo 2, Nyeri 1 and Lamu 1.

