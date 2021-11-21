22 Test Positive for Covid-19 as 3 Succumb

In the last 24 hours, 22 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 3,191 samples. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254,710 and the positivity rate to 0.7 percent. The cumulative tests now stand at 2,798,001.

35 patients have recovered from the disease, 25 from home based care while 10 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to 247,954.

Currently, 350 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country while 981 have been put on the home based care and isolation program.

On a sad note, 3 people succumbed to Covid-19, all being deaths that were recorded late after they occurred between October and November. This brings the total number of fatalities to 5,328.

A total of 6,388,427 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,986,501 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,401,926.

