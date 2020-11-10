22 Healthcare Workers Have Succumbed To COVID-19 Since March- Update

Today’s Covid-19 update shows that 1,344 tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 7,162 people tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to a total of 64,588.The cumulative number of tests are now at 753,959.

Out of the confirmed cases today, 1,299 are Kenyans and 45 are foreigners. Nairobi leads with 322 cases, followed by Kiambu with 221 and Mombasa with 133 confirmed.

436 patients have recovered, 297 cases from home based care and 139 from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 43,095.

Unfortunately, 24 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 1,154.

Kenya’s healthcare system has also been affected with 2,108 workers testing positive for the virus so far. Since the pandemic struck, 22 healthcare workers have succumbed to Corona Virus.

A total of 1,266 patients are currently admitted in health facilities countrywide, with 5,898 people on home based isolation and care.

