219 Test Positive For Covid-19 As 100 Recover, 4 Succumb

Kenya has recorded 219 new Covid-19 cases after testing 5,413 samples in the past 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The country’s total now is at 97,127. The cumulative tests are now 1,064,419.

From the cases, 170 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners.

The CS also announced 100 recoveries, raising the number to 79,357. 83 patients were under home-based care and 17 in health facilities.

Currently, there are 614 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,940 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 16 of whom are in the general wards and 1 in the High Dependency Unit.

Unfortunately, four more patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,690.

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 141, Mombasa 26, Uasin Gishu 7, Kisumu 6, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kiambu, Kwale & Nakuru 4 cases each, Elgeyo Markwet, Kajiado and Meru 3 cases each, Kilifi 2, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nandi, Nyandarua, Siaya and Turkana 1 case each.

