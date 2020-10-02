210 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Tally Jumps To 38,923

Kenya has announced 210 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,065 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 38,923.

Of all the new cases, only 5 are foreigners. Consequently, of the new cases, 141 are male and 69 are female. The youngest case is five-years-old and the oldest is aged 95.

Through a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 7 patients have ideally succumbed to the virus bringing the fatalities tally to 725.

On a better note, 91 patients have recovered from the virus, 77 of whom were from the home-based care program while 14 from various hospital facilities across the country. Recoveries are now at 26,114.

The County distribution is as follows: Nakuru 75 cases, Nairobi 37, Mombasa 15, Trans Nzoia 13, Kakamega 11, Kilifi 8, Uasin Gishu 8, Kisumu 7, Kiambu 7, Machakos 7, Bungoma 5, Kisii 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2 and Nandi 2, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Meru, Murang’a, Kericho, Baringo, Laikipia, Embu, Vihiga and Narok counties recorded one case each.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands (9), Dagoretti North and Lang’ata had five cases each, Embakasi East and Starehe (3) cases each, Embakasi South, Kibra and Makadara (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Kamukunji, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Nakuru County, the cases are in Naivasha (23), Nakuru East (22), Nakuru West (16), Subukia (9), Rongai (3) and Nakuru North (2).

