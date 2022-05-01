21-year-old Woman Arrested with 810 Rolls of Bhang in Kiambu

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in Kiambu over drug trafficking.

Rosemary Waithera Ngige was picked up from her house in Thuita village in Komothai location after a raid by police officers from Kibichoi Police Station on Saturday morning.

According to the National Police Service, the officers, who were acting on a tip-off from a concerned member of the public, recovered 810 rolls of bhang from the suspect.

The operation also targeted members of the public involved in the sale of illicit brews and other illegal drugs in the area.

The suspect was placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the police service has affirmed its commitment to the fight against drugs, highlighting the negative social impact on victims and their families.

“The National Police Service remains committed in its fight against drug and substance abuse. Indulgence in drugs and narcotics has caused anguish to families as most victims become less productive and dependent for their sustenance,” said NPS.

“The vice further exposes victims to health concerns related to contracting and the spread of communicable diseases. We thank the public for their continued partnership in our valued community policing programmes through which this and many other significant exercises have succeeded.”

